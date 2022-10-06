PCB sources confirms Shaheen, Fakhar recovery progress

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman are receiving treatment in London.

Shaheen had a knee injury during Pakistan’s two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

The pair are preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) received a report that was favorable on the healing of the bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and batter Fakhar Zaman.

Shaheen and Fakhar are receiving medical treatment in London as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

The national cricket team is in London with Umar Rashid, the bowling coach from the National High Performance Center.

During Pakistan’s two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, Shaheen had a knee injury, and Fakhar experienced knee problems during the Asia Cup 2022.

The two players are on track, according to the PCB source.

On schedule, Fakhar, Shaheen, and Rashid arrive in Brisbane on October 15. The left-arm pacer is one of the squad's fifteen members, while Fakhar is one of the three travelling reserves.