  • PHF orders athletes to report to the national training camp
  • Eleven players have been selected for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.
  • The tournament will be held in Kuala Lumpur from November 15 to 25.
  • PHF (Pakistan Hockey Federation) selectees were selected.
PHF (Pakistan Hockey Federation) gave 11 players instructions to report to the national training camp, currently taking place in Karachi.

Prior to the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

The list of 11 players include Abur Rafay (goalkeeper), Saad Shafiq (full back), Munawar Ahmed (full back), Mohammad Bakir (half back), Mohammad Ahmed (half back), Jibran Hamza (forward), Abdul Nafay (forward), Mohammad Arsal (forward), Abdul Qayyum (forward), Abdul Wahab (forward), and Shahbaz Haider (forward).

The second All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Hockey Gold Cup included these athletes.

They were chosen based on their performance in the competition and following open trials.

Malaysia will host the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup from November 15 to November 25. The tournament will include participants from the hosts Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, South Africa, and Canada.

