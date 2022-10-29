Phillips, Boult lead New Zealand to crushing win over Sri Lanka

New Zealand cruised to a victory against Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs

Glenn Phillips’ 104 runs off 64 balls, the Blackcaps were able to climb back up to 167 for 7

New Zealand is currently in first place in Group 1 as a result of their victory

Advertisement

At the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, New Zealand cruised to a victory against Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs to maintain their position at the top of the Group 1 table in the Super-12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The Blackcaps were reduced to 15 for 3 at one point after their skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. However, because to Glenn Phillips’ 104 runs off 64 balls, the Blackcaps were able to climb back up to 167 for 7 and win the match.

While attempting to defend the total, New Zealand knocked out Sri Lanka for 102 thanks to the efforts of Trent Boult, who took four wickets and returned figures of four for thirteen, as well as Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, who both took two wickets.

After collecting five points from their first three matches, New Zealand is currently in first place in Group 1 as a result of their victory. Because of their victory, they have moved one step closer to ensuring a spot in the semifinals of the competition.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka maintains a score of two points after three matches. Additionally, the victory marked New Zealand’s best performance against Sri Lanka in Twenty20 Internationals in terms of the number of runs scored.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Advertisement

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

A big win for New Zealand to keep their net run rate soaring 😍#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: https://t.co/7YevVnQdfG pic.twitter.com/gnlGWMNVCx — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read T20 World Cup: Netherlands coach thinks Pakistan is “beatable” Pakistan is a team that is capable of being defeated -Ryan Cook...