PJL: Bahawalpur defeats Gwadar by eight wickets to secure playoff position

Bahawalpur defeats Gwadar by eight wickets to secure a playoff position.

The Royals chose to bowl first after winning the toss and it worked out well.

Arafat Minhas secured a wicket for the Sharks.

Advertisement

Bahawalpur Royals became the third club to clinch a playoff spot by defeating Gwadar Sharks by an astounding eight wickets in the 12th match of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Royals chose to bowl first after winning the toss and it worked out well for them because they only allowed the Sharks to score 119 runs before chasing the goal in only 14.2 overs.

With the bat, Shawaiz Irfan and Muhammad Tayyab Arif shone, scoring 51 and 42 runs, respectively. Seven boundaries and two maximums made up Shawaiz’s half-century, while Tayyab smashed seven fours to score 41 runs.

Basit Ali, the first batsman up, similarly scored 24 runs in 26 balls. Arafat Minhas secured a wicket for the Sharks. Prior to it, the Royals’ furious bowling performance enabled them to limit the Sharks to 119 runs in 20 overs.

Tayyab scored one scalp, while Nangeyalia Kharote, Sajjad Ali, and Mohammad Zeeshan each took two. The most effective bowler was Nangeyalia, who only conceded 20 runs in four bowled overs.

The Sharks’ leading scorer, Haseeb Nazim, scored 26 runs in 23 balls. The Royals’ bowlers put on an impressive display to crash the Sharks’ batting order, preventing them from forming a solid combination.

Saad Masood scored 20 runs, and Danial Ibrahim scored 25.

Also Read PJL trophy displayed at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore PJL trophy is displayed at the historic GSL. PCB will launch a...