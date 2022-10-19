PJL: Benkenstein assists Gawadar in defeating Bahawalpur to claim final slot

Benkenstein assists Gawadar in defeating Bahawalpur to claim the final slot in PJL.

The Sharks were able to easily score 140 runs thanks to Benkenstein’s effort.

Two batsmen scored 46 runs in addition to some shoddy fielding and catching by the Royals.

Advertisement

Gawadar Sharks secured a spot in the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) championship game thanks to an outstanding batting display by Luc Martin Benkenstein after defeating Bahawalpur Royals in qualifier 1 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Benkenstein’s outstanding 71 off 37 balls, which included eight fours and three sixes, helped the Sharks win the toss and decide to field first. They then chased down the mark in 18.2 overs.

Despite the Royals’ subpar at-bats, the Sharks were able to easily score 140 runs thanks to Benkenstein’s effort. The right-hander and wicketkeeper Mohammad Zulkifal’s second-wicket partnership, which won the game for the Sharks and set up their successful chase, contributed 76 runs together.

Advertisement

Zulkifal batted 51 off 44 balls to keep his team’s lead in their pursuit (four fours, one six). With 10 balls remaining, the right-hander and Danial Ibrahim (12 not out) completed the game. In their unbroken third-wicket partnership, the two batsmen scored 46 runs in addition to some shoddy fielding and catching by the Royals, who had a really bad day.

Earlier, Mohammad Ismail’s ferocious opening spell shocked the Royals early in their innings. Tayyab Arif was first-ball duck after the right-excellent armer’s away-swinging delivery. Basit Ali (20), the centerpiece of the Royals’ batting order and the player with the most runs scored in the competition, then failed to make contact with Ismail on a booming shot, and Haseeb Nazim made the catch at mid-on.

With the removal of Royals wicketkeeper Shawaiz Irfan (#5), the Sharks tightened their hold. The Royals were reduced to 49 for three in 6.5 overs.

The fourth batter to be out, right-hander Obaid Shahid, who had missed the first two games, was run out for 21 (23 balls) in the eleventh over. Only a 54-run fifth-wicket stand between Mohammad Danish (33 off 31 balls, two fours, one six), and Farhan Yousaf did the Royals manage to reach their final score of 139 for seven (30 off 24 balls, three fours).

Ismail was the standout in the Sharks attack; throughout his incisive four-over session, he gave up only 10 runs and claimed three significant wickets. Every wicket was taken by Arafat Minhas, Aftab Ahmed, and Mohammad Shoaib.

Advertisement

The victors of Rawalpindi Raiders vs. Mardan Warriors in tomorrow’s Eliminator will meet Royals in Qualifier 2 for the second slot in the tournament final on Friday.

Sharks will now compete in the event final on Friday against the victor of Thursday’s Qualifier 2.