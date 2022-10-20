Advertisement
  • PJL: Mardan defeated Rawalpindi to set up clash with Bahawalpur in Qualifier 2
  • Mardan defeated Rawalpindi to set up a clash with Bahawalpur in Qualifier 2 in PJL
  • The Warriors knocked the Raiders out for 121 runs.
  • Raiders won the toss and elected to bat first.
Mardan Warriors defeated Rawalpindi Raiders to go to Qualifier 2 in PJL on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium thanks to a strong overall performance.

On Thursday, Qualifier 2’s Warriors and Bahawalpur Royals matchup.

The Warriors knocked the Raiders out for 121 runs before chasing down the mark in 18.4 overs after the Raiders won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Warriors’ batting lineup put on an impressive all-around performance in pursuit of the meager 121 runs, with Shahzaib Khan scoring an unbroken 35 runs for his team.

With four boundaries and a maximum, Shahzaib scored 35 runs off 32 balls, while Mohammad Farooq amassed 32 runs off 20 balls.

Abbas Ali (4*) and Olly Cox (26*) provided the Warriors’ final touches.

Aseer Mughal, Hasan Eisakhil, Afnan Khan, and Amir Hasan each took a wicket for the Raiders.

Earlier, the Raiders scored 121 runs thanks to Habibullah’s outstanding at-bat effort. Six boundaries and two maximums were part of Habibullah’s 65 runs off 51 balls.

Aside from Habibullah, the two batters in the top of the order, Hassan Eisakhil and Aseer Mughal, each scored one run before being defeated by Mohammad Irfan and Abidullah, respectively.

Archie Lenham secured the dismissals of Haroon Arshad (13) and Ali Ishaq, two crucial wickets for the Warriors (14).

Abidullah collected three wickets for Warrior in addition to Lenham, while Irfan and Mohammad Nabeel each took home two.

