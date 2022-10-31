Football game called off, after an air raid warning
An air raid warning forced the suspension of yesterday's match between Shakhtar...
Following allegations in the Italian media that Paul Pogba had suffered a thigh injury, the likelihood of him participating in the World Cup has once again been put at risk.
Pogba, a star player for France who now does not play for Juventus because of a knee injury he sustained in the summer, just made his return to training with the Italian club.
Neither Juventus nor Pogba’s agents reacted to AFP’s demands for confirmation of the ailment, which was reported by Italian media as muscle exhaustion and might keep him out of action for ten days. Pogba could be out for this injury.
Didier Deschamps, the head coach of Les Bleus, will announce his team for the World Cup event that will be held in Qatar on November 9. The first game for Les Bleus will be on November 22 against Australia.
The head coach of Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, stated on Friday that it was “very unlikely” that the 29-year-old midfielder will play before the Serie A season is halted for the World Cup in Qatar.
On November 13, 2022, Juve will play their final match of the season at home against Lazio.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.