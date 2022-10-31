Advertisement
Pogba’s World Cup is in jeopardy due to a thigh injury, according to reports

  • After a thigh injury, Paul Pogba’s World Cup participation is again in doubt
  • On November 9, Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps will announce his team for the World Cup in Qatar
  • Juve will host Lazio in their season finale on November 13, 2022
Following allegations in the Italian media that Paul Pogba had suffered a thigh injury, the likelihood of him participating in the  World Cup has once again been put at risk.

Pogba, a star player for France who now does not play for Juventus because of a knee injury he sustained in the summer, just made his return to training with the Italian club.

Neither Juventus nor Pogba’s agents reacted to AFP’s demands for confirmation of the ailment, which was reported by Italian media as muscle exhaustion and might keep him out of action for ten days. Pogba could be out for this injury.

Didier Deschamps, the head coach of Les Bleus, will announce his team for the World Cup event that will be held in Qatar on November 9. The first game for Les Bleus will be on November 22 against Australia.

The head coach of Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, stated on Friday that it was “very unlikely” that the 29-year-old midfielder will play before the Serie A season is halted for the World Cup in Qatar.

On November 13, 2022, Juve will play their final match of the season at home against Lazio.

