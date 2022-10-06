Advertisement
Premier league players will take knee before to show unity against racism

Articles
Premier league players to take knee before for unity against racism

  • Top-flight games between October 8 and October 16 will focus  for Racism.
  • Players will also kneel before cup finals and Boxing Day matches.
  • Premier League teams began kneeling in solidarity of Black Lives Matter.
Premier League players will kneel before the upcoming two weekend games to show their support for the fight against racism.

Top-flight games between October 8 and October 16 will focus on the No Room for Racism initiative.

Before the season began, club leaders decided they would cease kneeling before every game and instead pick important occasions to display the anti-racism gesture.

Additionally, for cup finals and Boxing Day games, players will kneel.

Premier League teams began kneeling in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained popularity after George Floyd’s passing in the US in May 2020.

The purpose of the gesture, as players have often emphasized, is to promote No Room for Racism and spread awareness.

Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, said: “As a result, we will utilize these games to further promote anti-discrimination and inform fans. We support the choice taken by players to take the knee at specified points during the season.

“In accordance with our No Room for Racism action plan, we continue to put a lot of effort into addressing prejudice and enhancing possibilities inside the game.

We are aware that more can be done to lower barriers and make football more accessible, as well as that the sport will profit from increased diversity in all facets of the game.

