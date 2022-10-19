PSL 8: Daren Sammy becomes Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach

Daren Sammy becomes Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach.

38-year-old will offer a wealth of knowledge to the Zalmi dugout.

He has played a crucial role in the Zalmi from the inaugural season but was unable to participate in PSL 7.

Daren Sammy, an experienced all-arounder, has been named Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Given that he has won the T20 World Cup championship with the West Indies national side, the 38-year-old will offer a wealth of knowledge to the Zalmi dugout.

“I’m excited to be back with Peshawar Zalmi. They are like my family, and I can’t wait for PSL 8,” Sammy was cited as saying in a press statement issued by Zalmi’s media division.

Due to prior commitments, Sammy, who has played a crucial role in the Zalmi brand from the inaugural season, was unable to participate in PSL 7.

It should be remembered that Sammy guided Zalmi to their first championship in 2017 after they defeated Quetta Gladiators in the championship game.

One of Sammy’s “greatest memories of his career” is winning the trophy for Peshawar.

Over the course of his career, the St. Lucia native has participated in 320 T20 games and scored 3918 runs at a strike rate of 138.39. In those games, he has also taken 160 wickets.

