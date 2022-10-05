Rahul Dravid says Indian bowlers need to deliver in final overs

India’s bowlers criticized for giving up 73 runs in last five overs.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India’s T20 team.

Rahul wants his players to perform better in the last overs. Advertisement

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India’s T20 team, instructed the bowlers to improve in the last overs.

Popular fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had to withdraw from the World Cup this month due to an injury.

In their recent T20 series against South Africa and Australia, Rohit Sharma’s team haemorrhaged runs in the end, giving up 73 runs in the final five overs of their defeat to the Proteas on Tuesday in Indore.

“We have to look at how we can get better,” Rahul Dravid told reporters after the match.

“Certainly that’s an area that we would like to improve and get better at because margins can be really small in these big tournaments, and every boundary can matter.”

Advertisement

Bumrah’s back injury has been a major setback for India ahead of the championship T20 competition in Australia, which begins on October 16. Bumrah is referred to as the “yorker king” for his ability to bowl the toe-crushing deliveries.

The squad will miss the speedster, according to Dravid, but they are not in a rush to select a successor.

“Bumrah’s absence is a big loss, he’s been a great player but it happens, it’s an opportunity for someone else to stand up,” Dravid said.

Mohammed Shami would be a “excellent” substitute, he said, but it was too early to know if the bowler had fully healed from his most recent match with Covid.

“We have to get reports as to how he is recovering and what’s his status… and we will take a call,” he said.

The World Cup team of top-ranked India will fly out to Perth on Thursday to acclimate.

Advertisement