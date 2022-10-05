Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Rahul Dravid says Indian bowlers need to deliver in final overs
Rahul Dravid says Indian bowlers need to deliver in final overs

Rahul Dravid says Indian bowlers need to deliver in final overs

Articles
Advertisement
Rahul Dravid says Indian bowlers need to deliver in final overs

Rahul Dravid says Indian bowlers need to deliver in final overs

Advertisement
  • India’s bowlers criticized for giving up 73 runs in last five overs.
  • Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India’s T20 team.
  • Rahul wants his players to perform better in the last overs.
    • Advertisement

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India’s T20 team, instructed the bowlers to improve in the last overs.

Popular fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had to withdraw from the World Cup this month due to an injury.

In their recent T20 series against South Africa and Australia, Rohit Sharma’s team haemorrhaged runs in the end, giving up 73 runs in the final five overs of their defeat to the Proteas on Tuesday in Indore.

“We have to look at how we can get better,” Rahul Dravid told reporters after the match.

“Certainly that’s an area that we would like to improve and get better at because margins can be really small in these big tournaments, and every boundary can matter.”

Advertisement

Bumrah’s back injury has been a major setback for India ahead of the championship T20 competition in Australia, which begins on October 16. Bumrah is referred to as the “yorker king” for his ability to bowl the toe-crushing deliveries.

The squad will miss the speedster, according to Dravid, but they are not in a rush to select a successor.

“Bumrah’s absence is a big loss, he’s been a great player but it happens, it’s an opportunity for someone else to stand up,” Dravid said.

Mohammed Shami would be a “excellent” substitute, he said, but it was too early to know if the bowler had fully healed from his most recent match with Covid.

“We have to get reports as to how he is recovering and what’s his status… and we will take a call,” he said.

The World Cup team of top-ranked India will fly out to Perth on Thursday to acclimate.
Advertisement
On October 23, they play their bitter rivals Pakistan in Melbourne to open their World Cup campaign.
Advertisement

Also Read

Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s bid to host FIFA world cup 2030
Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s bid to host FIFA world cup 2030

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets, Ross Adair scored 65 runs
Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets, Ross Adair scored 65 runs
Steve Mandanda announced his retirement from international football
Steve Mandanda announced his retirement from international football
Iftikhar Ahmed says 'Bangladesh is a lovely country with amazing people'
Iftikhar Ahmed says 'Bangladesh is a lovely country with amazing people'
BPL 2023: Mohammad Rizwan failed to impress public, just scored 18 runs
BPL 2023: Mohammad Rizwan failed to impress public, just scored 18 runs
BPL 2023: Rizwan arrived in Dhaka via helicopter for BPL match
BPL 2023: Rizwan arrived in Dhaka via helicopter for BPL match
Real Madrid’s stunning record in finals ahead of El Clásico
Real Madrid’s stunning record in finals ahead of El Clásico
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story