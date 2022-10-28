- Australia and England was overshadowed by persistent showers
- Rain kept delaying Match until Abandoned
- Points are shared between all the Teams today playing at Melbourse
The highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between Australia and England was overshadowed by persistent showers, which kept covers on the pitch and delayed the toss.
Before a ball was bowled, the opening match of the Friday doubleheader between Ireland and Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was called off.
Due to the heavy rain on Friday, no cricket could be played in Melbourne and the important match between England and Australia was called off.
The same thing happened earlier in the day when weather prevented Afghanistan and Ireland from taking the field. Australia and England have each received one point.
The highly-anticipated contest between Australia and England has been abandoned due to rain 🌧#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG | 📝: https://t.co/2Gp7yag0Y7 pic.twitter.com/aInb6SH6hp
— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
