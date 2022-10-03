Ramiz Raja says no such button for Pakistan to play like Australia

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, defended the Green Shirts.

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), defended the Green Shirts following a 4-3 T20I series loss to England.

Claimed that there is no button that can be pressed to make Pakistan play like Australia whenever it is necessary.

The PCB chairman remarked in a video message, “Our squad has its own playing style, and there’s nothing wrong with it in my opinion.

England whitewashed Pakistan in the decider of home series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

“If this style had any flaws, then our team’s success rate in the last 12 months would not have been 80%.”

Ramiz Raja noted the players’ improved temperament and their willingness to engage in conflict as a plus.

“It is said that push the button and start playing aggressively like Australia. They also say that we play old-fashioned cricket. It is not modern cricket,” Raja added.

‘Pakistan team fought till last ball’

The PCB chairman agreed that Pakistan plays traditional cricket, but noted that doing so helped them secure numerous significant victories.

“The PCB has started a program for modern day cricket and it will prepare cricketers in the next four years,” he however and added that in that time they would be fully prepped to play modern cricket.

Raja promised that they would exert as much pressure as they could, but no more.

The Green Shirts, according to Raja, fought until the very last ball.

“The team have won some thrilling matches and reached the knock-out stage in different events. National cricketers were selected in the ICC players of the year list. Where does it happen in such a big number,” he said.

Additionally, the PCB director claimed that the supporters had adopted this group and were cramming the stadiums for games against England even on days off.

England wins series

An incredible fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets from Chris Woakes helped England defeat Pakistan by 67 runs in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore, clinching the series 4-3 and giving them a huge lift before the World Cup.

Under the lights at Gaddafi Stadium, as England’s pace attack made early inroads and reduced the hosts to 33-3, Pakistan, which was chasing 210, suffered a double blow when captain Babar Azam (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) withdrew in short succession.

Shan Masood put up some resistance with a valiant 56, but England kept chipping away with consistent wickets under the leadership of Woakes (3-26). Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, and Sam Curran each took a wicket, while David Willey finished with figures of 2-22.

Malan and Brook took advantage of Pakistan’s carelessness in the field as Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan suffered the brunt of their attack. Babar was responsible for giving both batsmen reprieves.

England will play Australia in a three-match series beginning next Sunday as part of their World Cup preparations, while Pakistan will play Bangladesh and New Zealand in a tri-series beginning on Friday. On October 16, the Australian World Cup begins.