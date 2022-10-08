Advertisement
Edition: English
Ramiz Raja supports PCB's decision to launch Women's T20 League

  • Ramiz Raja supports PCB’s decision to launch the Women’s T20 League.
  • PCB unveiled the nation’s first-ever franchise cricket competition for female cricketers.
  • Four franchises will compete in the league for the championship.
According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, the Women’s T20 League is a “need of the hour” that will enhance the abilities of female cricketers.

A day earlier, the PCB unveiled the nation’s first-ever franchise cricket competition for female cricketers.

On his Twitter account, he wrote, “This initiative for our women cricketers is the need of the hour.”

“Not only will the Women’s League help hone the skills of our current cricketers but strengthen the pool of talent. In March we will back our girls, break barriers, and level the playing field.”

It should be mentioned that the Women’s League will take place in Rawalpindi from March 3 to March 18, 2023, in conjunction with the eighth Pakistan Super League season (PSL).

Four franchises will compete in the league for the championship. Some games will be played prior to PSL 8, while the championship game will be played the day before PSL 8’s grand finale.

