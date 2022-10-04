Rangers vs. Liverpool predictions, advice and odds.

When Liverpool hosts Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday, they will be hoping to keep up their battle for first place in Group A of the Champions League. The Reds have three points after two games after overcoming Ajax in the second encounter to avenge their opening-day loss to Napoli.

Rangers, however, are currently without a point after losses to Ajax and Napoli. Unsurprisingly, Liverpool is the heavy favourite to win the match at Anfield, with bet365 pricing them at 1/7. (1.14).

Rangers are available at a whopping 14/1 (15.0), while the draw is available at 15/2. (8.5).

Despite his poor start to the season, Mohamed Salah is the favorite to score the opening goal in Tuesday’s Champions League match with odds of 3/1 (4.0). This puts him ahead of co-stars Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, who are both 15/4. (4.75).

The lowest-priced Rangers player to break the tie is Alfredo Morelos at 14/1 (15.0), while leading scorer Antonio-Mirko Colak is offered at 16/1. (17.0).

After their most recent blunder, a 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday, they are currently ninth in the Premier League, and Jurgen Klopp and his top players are under pressure to turn things around as soon as possible.

In the Champions League, they were put in a difficult group with Napoli and Ajax also competing for a spot in the top two of the pool.

However, their performance on Tuesday pits them against the biggest underdogs, as Rangers battled to hold off Napoli at Ibrox before crumbling under Ajax’s pressure in the second half.

Due to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team’s conditioning difficulties, their chances against Liverpool may be much lower.

James Sands has been suspended, while Tom Lawrence, along with frequent absentees Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, and John Souttar, are all missing.

In many of Liverpool’s previous games, there have been over 2.5 goals, and it is anticipated to occur once more on Tuesday at odds of 1/3. (1.33).

In its place, a gamble on the riskier wager of over 3.5 goals at 4/5 (1.8) would be worthwhile. Odds accurate as of the writing. Play responsibly, please.

