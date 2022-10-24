Rashid promises that Afghanistan will recover after losing to England

Afghanistan lost to England in their Twenty20 World Cup opener

star spinner Rashid Khan predicted they will recover after displaying “promising talent” in the five-wicket loss

The opposing chase was extended to the 19th over by the Afghan spinners, who were led by Rashid, despite the fact that England knocked out Afghanistan for a pitiful 112 runs on Saturday in Perth.

“The boys’ first game. A separate setting for each of the team’s young members. playing in Australia for the first time, facing 150+ mph bowlers, which was a terrific learning experience for them, “The leg-spinner remarked.

“But we will undoubtedly return. There is some promising talent. In the upcoming games, we’ll be a lot better. The thing we need to improve on is batting.”

Next up for Afghanistan is a Wednesday match against New Zealand in Melbourne.

Sam Curran, a left-arm quick bowler, became the first English bowler to capture five wickets in a Twenty20 international as Afghanistan’s batsmen struggled.

As Afghanistan was out in 19.4 overs, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood, whose express pace reached speeds of over 150kph (93mph) at points, both claimed two wickets.

Along with fellow spinners Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid produced fantastic figures of 1-17 in his four overs as they attempted to contain England, one of the tournament favourites.

With his mysterious spin, Mujeeb managed to dismiss Dawid Malan, then off-spinner Nabi dismissed Stokes for two before Liam Livingstone led England to victory with an unbeaten 29 off 21 deliveries.

Anything between 150 and 160 will be a decent total for us, according to the manner we bowled, Rashid remarked.

Fazalhaq Farooqui and Fareed Ahmed, two left-arm quick bowlers for Afghanistan, are dependent on spin to prevail in games.

Rashid claimed that his teammates Mujeeb and Nabi would be able to use their Big Bash League playing expertise to their advantage.

“It only concerns how you adjust to the circumstances. You are aware of the proper length and area to strike the ball on that wicket “Rashid replied.

“We have five to six years of Big Bash experience. Keeping that in mind, we must keep things straightforward.”

Earlier this year, at the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan shocked Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

After losing a thrilling last-over match to Pakistan, they were denied the final position, and Rashid claimed Afghanistan could defeat anyone on their best day.

“With T20, you never know what will happen to any team. Not that anyone is very strong; rather the opposite is true. You may have observed that West Indies lost in the qualifying rounds “Rashid stated.

Everything is possible; all that is required is an optimistic outlook and the conviction that we can defeat any opposition.

