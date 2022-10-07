Records fall in Pak-BD T20I as Mohammad Rizwan scores 50

Mohammad Rizwan added many T20 records to his resume with an innings of 78 off 50 deliveries.

Pakistan’s top-order batsman Mohammad Rizwan added many T20 records to his resume with an innings of 78 off 50 deliveries against Bangladesh in the inaugural match of the triangular series in New Zealand on Friday.

In his unbroken innings, Rizwan hit two sixes and seven strokes over the fence, pushing his total T20 runs for the calendar year 2022 above 1,500.

In a calendar year, he is the only third hitter in the world to score 1,500 or more T20 runs. Chris Gayle and Babar Azam, a fellow countryman of Rizwan, are the other two.

Gayle’s totals were 1,532 in 2012 and 1,665 in 2015, whereas Babar’s totals were 1,607 in 2019 and 1,779 in 2021.

Rizwan scored 1,519 runs in all professional games of the shortest format so far this year after scoring 2,036 T20 runs altogether last year.

The score of 78 put Rizwan ahead of Babar in the record of most total runs after 58 T20I innings. This was his 58th T20 international innings.

Rizwan has a total of 2,337 runs from 58 international T20 innings, whereas Babar has 2,281 runs as of this point. Virat Kohli of India amassed 2,012 runs in his first 58 T20I innings.

In terms of individuals who have scored the most runs while serving as the designated wicketkeeper in T20Is, Rizwan has now eclipsed England’s Jos Buttler.

The top player scored 2,196 runs as a wicket keeper in T20Is out of his total 2,337 runs. When he scored the second run of his inning, he surpassed Buttler on this day. The English cricketer has 2,119 runs to his name while batting as the wicket keeper.

In just four T20I innings, Rizwan has scored 141 runs while not keeping wicket.

