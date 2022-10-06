Advertisement
Reece James excels in Chelsea's thumping of AC Milan

Reece James excels in Chelsea’s thumping of AC Milan

Articles
Reece James excels in Chelsea’s thumping of AC Milan

Reece James excels in Chelsea’s thumping of AC Milan

  • Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club after 24 minutes.
  • The Italians came close to tying the game when Rade Krunic had.
  • The goal at his disposal and shot over just before halftime.
Reece James was the standout performance as Chelsea defeated Milan. With a convincing and utterly deserved victory over AC Milan.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea began its Champions League journey.

After a disastrous start to their group stage—which included a loss away to Dinamo Zagreb that put an end to Thomas Tuchel’s employment before a draw at home with Red Bull Salzburg—new manager Graham Potter understood the importance of success.

Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the squad after 24 minutes when Milan mishandled a corner kick. However, the £70 million defender’s night was cut short by injury.

The Italians came close to tying the game when Rade Krunic had the goal at his disposal and shot over just before halftime.

The second half belonged to Chelsea, notably James, who demonstrated why England boss Gareth Southgate holds him in such high respect at the club level. It was a rare tense moment.

Five minutes later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the game-winning goal with a powerful shot that flew high past Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the game-winning goal after 56 minutes after James crossed for him to execute a simple finish.

Next Story