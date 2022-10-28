Rilee Rossouw: ‘getting across the line, meant a lot to me’

Rilee Rossouw was the first player in the Twenty20 World Cup to score a century

During Thursday’s innings, Rossouw hit eight sixes with his bat

Rilee Rossouw is resolute in his intention to continue his roller-coaster ride

Advertisement

Rilee Rossouw is a South African batsman who is currently in good form. He has travelled a long route to get to the Twenty20 World Cup, and he is planning to grab as much pleasure out of the journey as he possibly can.

On Thursday, the left-handed batsman, who is 33 years old and plays for the Proteas, produced the first century of the tournament to lead his team to a resounding 104-run victory over Bangladesh. This victory placed the Proteas back on track for a spot in the semi-finals.

His innings of 109 extended the purple patch of form he has had since being recalled to the South African colours for this season after spending the previous five years playing county cricket in England.

When Rossouw reached the century mark at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he was overtaken with emotion. In 2017, Rossouw made the decision to walk away from his country and take up the contract to play in England. Rossouw was overcome with emotion when he achieved the century mark.

“I’m a very passionate man,” he told reporters. “And getting across the line, meant a lot to me. It means a lot to my family back home.

“It’s just been a good roller coaster ride. Just to play with South Africa again, it’s been amazing.”

Advertisement

Rossouw, who has always been a powerful hitter, struck eight sixes during Thursday’s innings on his way to scoring his second T20 century of the year. His first century of the year, which came against India in Indore earlier this month, was an unbroken 100.

“Sometimes things go your way,” he added. “And this year has been like an unbelievable roller-coaster ride for me. So happy. So proud to be sitting here. Never thought about it in a million years.”

The way he has been playing bodes well for South Africa as they prepare to play India, who are now leading Group 2, in their third match of the tournament on Sunday in Perth.

According to Rossouw, who competed in 51 one-day internationals for South Africa between 2014 and 2016, there were occasions during the last five years when he thought it was possible that he might never play for South Africa again.

“When you give up your right to play for your country and you expect, okay, that is going to be my last chance,” he added.

“So you’ve got to cherish any moment that you play for your country.

Advertisement

“It’s been a great journey. It’s been a long journey. But it’s not finished yet, hopefully. So we’re taking it one game at a time and hopefully get another opportunity to do well.”

Also Read