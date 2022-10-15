Rohit Sharma claims that India has strong reserve to cover injuries

Rohit Sharma claims that India has a strong reserve to cover injuries.

Mohammed Shami has been added to India’s 15-man roster.

Ravindra Jadeja is out of the competition due to an injury.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, stated on Saturday that India has the bench strength to cover for the absence of its injured stars when its T20 World Cup campaign gets underway against archrivals Pakistan.

For the prestigious competition in Australia that begins on Sunday, Mohammed Shami has been added to India’s 15-man roster to replace pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is out with back problems.

Ravindra Jadeja, a crucial all-rounder, is also out of the competition due to injury, but Rohit claimed that the team is still up to the challenge with the players it has.

“Injuries are a given in any sport. If we play too many games, injuries will occur, thus for the past year, our focus has been on developing bench strength “During a press conference in Melbourne, Rohit addressed the media.

“Our goal is to give them a chance and attempt to establish backups. The bowlers that traveled with us to the World Cup have already participated in enough games.”

India, who last won a major championship with their 2013 Champions Trophy victory, will face Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne to open their campaign.

Advertisement

After the squad waited for Shami, 32, to recuperate from COVID, which prevented him from playing in the home series against Australia and South Africa, Shami was brought in as a last-minute replacement.

In Brisbane, where India will play two exhibition games against the hosts and New Zealand, the seasoned fast will join the rest of the team.

Rohit stated, “Everything we have heard about Shami has been quite excellent.”

“He has done three to four bowling practices with full vigor since recovering from COVID. Shami is doing well overall.”

Shami will team up with fellow fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Fully motivated and fit

Advertisement

In order to improve their chances, Pakistan brought back fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi after he overcame a knee ailment.

Shaheen was healthy and ready, said to captain Babar Azam, who turned 28 on Saturday and was given a cake on the dais by Australia captain Aaron Finch.

The way Shaheen has recovered and the fact that he is committed, completely fit, and eager to play have us excited for the competition, according to Azam.

“Good fast bowlers have always been developed in Pakistan. Shaheen’s comeback has only strengthened our group of fast bowlers “Added he.

Pakistan, who lost to eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals last year and missed out on the championship, recently won a T20 tri-series in New Zealand.

Babar stated, “The boys are confident, and we will strive to carry this energy into the World Cup,” and he anticipated a tense battle against India in their tournament opener.

Advertisement

Also Read Arshdeep Singh ignored by Rohit Sharma, video went viral Arshdeep Singh was savaged for dropping Asif Ali's catch. The 23-year-old left-arm...