SA vs BAN Live score | South Africa Vs Bangladesh | ICC T20 World Cup 2022

SA vs BAN Live score – T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

The 22nd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see South Africa facing off against Bangladesh on 27th October at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

SA vs BAN Probable XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma ©, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan ©, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

DateMatch DetailsVenueTime (IST)
October 27 (Thursday)SA vs BAN, Group 2, Match 22Sydney Cricket Ground8:00 AM
SA vs BAN Live score | South Africa Vs Bangladesh

12:46 (PST)27 Oct

T20 World Cup: South Africa crushes Bangladesh

Anrich Nortje grabbed 4-10 to dismiss Bangladesh for 101 in the 17th over. Fifth-highest T20 World Cup score. De Kock and Rossouw scored 21 in Ahmed's following over to eliminate Bangladesh Rilee Rossouw hit 109 and shared a record-breaking stand with Quinton de Kock as South Africa overcame Bangladesh to start their Twenty20 World Cup title chase in Sydney on Thursday. After Temba Bavuma's first-over dismissal, the two made 205-5. Anrich Nortje grabbed 4-10 to dismiss Bangladesh for 101 in...

23:50 (PST)26 Oct

T20 World Cup 2022 – SA vs BAN Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

Bangladesh take on South Africa in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stages. The match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is a batting-friendly venue. South Africa and Bangladesh will square off at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Match 22 of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stages. Bangladesh survived a scare from the Netherlands in their first match, and despite the win, they still need to improve their batting, which...

00:19 (PST)27 Oct
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has deflected attention, and some of the pressure, towards South Africa, their opponents on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. South Africa had to contend with just one point after rain halted their chase against Zimbabwe in Hobart earlier in the week.

