Sachin Tendulkar indicated semifinalists of T20 World Cup 2022

Edition: English
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Sports
  • Sachin Tendulkar indicated semifinalists of the T20 World Cup 2022.
  • Pakistan, India, Australia, and South Africa were on Swing of Sultan Wasim Akram’s list.
  • Pakistan and India will play in the eagerly anticipated Twenty20 World Cup 2022 encounter.
Former renowned Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar predicted the T20 World Cup 2022 four semifinal teams on Monday.

Tendulkar told, Pakistan, Australia, and England would go to the T20 World Cup semifinals.

The former Indian captain responded, “India has a very excellent chance,” in response to a query regarding the current T20 World Cup winner. We have the right combination and a well-balanced team to go out and perform.”

Speaking about the much anticipated T20 match between India and Pakistan, a great cricket player believes that India will easily defeat Pakistan.

“I love India the most. Of sure, I say. India is in my heart, and I will always want them to triumph. I genuinely think we have the firepower to perform well under these circumstances, not only because I’m Indian,” he said in conclusion.

Pakistan, India, Australia, and South Africa were on Swing of Sultan Wasim Akram’s list of his four semifinal T20 World Cup sides.

On October 23, Pakistan and India will play in the eagerly anticipated Twenty20 World Cup 2022 encounter. In Melbourne, at the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground, two teams will compete against one another.

