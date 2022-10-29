Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Samar Khan successfully ascends an unclimbed peak that is 5,610m high
Samar Khan successfully ascends an unclimbed peak that is 5,610m high

Samar Khan successfully ascends an unclimbed peak that is 5,610m high

Articles
Advertisement
Samar Khan successfully ascends an unclimbed peak that is 5,610m high

Samar Khan successfully ascends an unclimbed peak that is 5,610m high

Advertisement
  • Samar Khan was able to successfully summit and snowboard a virgin peak that was 5,610 metres high
  • Mountain was given the name “Ghar e Samar”
  • Khan was the first person to reach the peak’s summit and snowboard on it
Advertisement

According to a handout that was distributed on Friday, adventure athlete Samar Khan was able to successfully summit and snowboard a virgin peak that was 5,610 metres high, thereby developing a “new culture of backcountry snowboarding in the country.”

Khan, who is from from KP’s Dir, was the first person to reach the summit of the mountain, and then her comrades Azam Baig, Hashir Rafique, Jaffar Ullah, and Zehran Baig all followed in her footsteps.

According to the handout, the mountain was given the name “Ghar e Samar” since Khan was the first person to reach the peak’s summit and snowboard on it.

“The new avenue of winter extreme sports has been opened for aspiring youth of Pakistan which has a huge potential keeping in mind the largest mountain ranges we have,” it added.

Also Read

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live score updates | T20 World Cup 2022
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live score updates | T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kyle Jamieson comeback to New Zealand squad for England Tests
Kyle Jamieson comeback to New Zealand squad for England Tests
Enzo Fernandez could make his debut against Fulham on Friday
Enzo Fernandez could make his debut against Fulham on Friday
Moeen Ali set to withdraw from PSL to focus on upcoming ODI World Cup
Moeen Ali set to withdraw from PSL to focus on upcoming ODI World Cup
Blazers defeated Grizzlies as Damian scores 42 points
Blazers defeated Grizzlies as Damian scores 42 points
Michael Chandler to challenge Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter
Michael Chandler to challenge Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter
PSL Schedule 2023 - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Fixtures 2023, Time table, Venue, Teams
PSL Schedule 2023 - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Fixtures 2023, Time table, Venue, Teams
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story