According to a handout that was distributed on Friday, adventure athlete Samar Khan was able to successfully summit and snowboard a virgin peak that was 5,610 metres high, thereby developing a “new culture of backcountry snowboarding in the country.”

Khan, who is from from KP’s Dir, was the first person to reach the summit of the mountain, and then her comrades Azam Baig, Hashir Rafique, Jaffar Ullah, and Zehran Baig all followed in her footsteps.

According to the handout, the mountain was given the name “Ghar e Samar” since Khan was the first person to reach the peak’s summit and snowboard on it.

“The new avenue of winter extreme sports has been opened for aspiring youth of Pakistan which has a huge potential keeping in mind the largest mountain ranges we have,” it added.

