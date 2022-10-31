Darren Sammy, said it was upsetting to see Pakistan lose two matches when they could have won

Babar Azam is unable to score runs does not diminish his overall level of play in any manner – Sammy

Sammy said he doesn’t like comparing players, but Babar and Indian batter Virat Kohli are good

Darren Sammy, who served as captain of the West Indies in the past, stated that it was disheartening to see Pakistan lose two matches when they were in a position from which they should have won it.

Sammy, who also coaches the Peshawar Zalmi side in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), stated in an exclusive interview that the fact that Babar Azam is unable to score runs does not diminish his overall level of play in any manner.

As a member of the commentary team for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup that is now taking place in Australia, Sammy is currently in that country. In addition to this, he voiced his displeasure over the fact that the West Indies will not be participating in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.

Despite this, he maintained an upbeat attitude.

“The brand of cricket we played, did not deserve to be in this World Cup but it’s sad not seeing the West Indies team in a T20 World Cup. I’m a positive guy, we could only go up from here and I’m looking forward to 2024, when the West Indies team could be better,” he said.

The former player from the West Indies is also well-known in Pakistan for his time while playing in the Pakistan Super League. Sammy feels the same way about Pakistanis that Pakistanis feel about him. Sammy acknowledged that he is a fan of Pakistan and stated that it was disheartening to see Pakistan lose both of their opening games.

“When you are in commanding positions to win cricket matches, you should win, but Pakistan didn’t. They had the opposition both times in under their control and let them come back so it was disappointing to watch as a Pakistani fan, but you can’t count Pakistan out,” he said.

“And they have to continue they have to be brave Pakistan have to be brave T20 is a game that demands you to be brave,” the former West India captain said.

The top cricketer from the West Indies responded that Shaheen didn’t look fully healthy and was a different bowler from what he was in 2021 when he was asked how he views the two games that Pakistan lost and what his evaluation would be.

He also stated that Pakistan appeared to be playing with fear as they were pursuing in the match against Zimbabwe.

Sammy stated that he does not enjoy comparing players or debating who is the best, but he went on to say that both Babar and the Indian batter Virat Kohli are very good.

He remarked that Babar’s inability to score shouldn’t detract from his talent or class and that Babar shouldn’t take advantage of the situation.

An earlier announcement made Sammy the new head coach of the Peshawar Zalmi side. The former cricketer for the West Indies asked cricket fans in Pakistan to show their support for the Pakistan Super League by attending matches at all of the country’s stadiums.

