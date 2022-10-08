Sanjay Bangar compares India & Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup.

Sanjay Bangar, the former batting coach for the Men in Blue, made a significant observation while contrasting India & Pakistan before the T20 World Cup.

In an interview with a media outlet, Bangar claimed that Pakistan is entirely dependent on its top-order batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, while India has at least three to four match winners in their lineup.

The Indian team would be considering the fact that it is a more complete team, which is a squad that is not dependent on just one or two people, Bangar said. “Team India has had some good games versus Pakistan in the Asia Cup,” he added.

“It seems to me that Pakistan is overly reliant on its top order, including Babar and Rizwan, when it comes to batting. Although the Indian team isn’t really reliant on a certain group of players, “added he.

The former cricketer continued, “From a batting viewpoint, I feel the Indian squad is in a stronger situation. There are four or five match winners, and they are in their peak form.

The middle order of the Men in Green has come under heavy scrutiny over the past few weeks, but especially so after Pakistan’s 4-3 series defeat to England at home.

The Babar-led team is currently in New Zealand for the tri-series, which features Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, as part of their preparation for the 2017 T20 World Cup.

