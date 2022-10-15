Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes Green Team for T20 World Cup

Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes Green Team for World Cup.

PCB revealed Pakistan’s 15-player World Cup roster.

Sarfaraz expressed his appreciation for Mohammad Nawaz

Sarfaraz Ahmed, former captain wishes to the Pakistan cricket squad in advance of the T20 world cup, which will start on October 16.

A day after Pakistan won the tri-series in New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday revealed Pakistan’s 15-player T20 World Cup roster.

Great win against the top Team before the World Cup.@mnawaz94 kiya baat hai apke Mashallah 😍wish u all the best boys for the up coming World Cup pe jao saare nu @babarazam258 ❤️👍 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) October 14, 2022

Although the Babar Azam-led team defeated New Zealand by five wickets, the cricket team’s performance throughout the competition raised numerous concerns for the team’s administration.

Former captain Sarfaraz expressed his appreciation for Mohammad Nawaz, the game’s MVP, on Twitter after team green defeated New Zealand.

Sarfaraz also sent the best wishes squad for upcoming T20 world championship in Australia.