Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Satwik and Chirag win French Open Men’s Doubles (Ld)
Satwik and Chirag win French Open Men’s Doubles (Ld)

Satwik and Chirag win French Open Men’s Doubles (Ld)

Articles
Advertisement
Satwik and Chirag win French Open Men’s Doubles (Ld)

Satwik and Chirag win French Open Men’s Doubles (Ld)

Advertisement
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 2022 men’s doubles title
  • Chirag and Satwiksairaj become the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750
  • The aggressive Indian duo easily won the first game
Advertisement

On Sunday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 2022 men’s doubles title by defeating Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-19.

Satwik and Chirag won their first super 750 and second BWF World Tour title this year.

Their previous three BWF World Tour titles were lower-tier tournaments. The Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022 were Super 500 tournaments, whereas the Hyderabad Open 2018 was Super 100.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj become the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo defeated the duo in the 2019 French Open final.

Since 1983, no Indian men’s doubles pair have won the French Open.

The World No. 8 India pair, who had defeated South Korea’s Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals, started the final well by winning the opening five points.

Advertisement

The aggressive Indian duo easily won the first game.

Shetty and Rankireddy, who were playing Chinese Taipei for the first time, sustained the momentum in the second game and went into the half with a six-point lead.

Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han showed character and fought back to tie the score at 14-all. Chinese Taipei fought hard to grab a 19-17 lead after the comeback.

However, the in-form Indian couple, who won the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year, showed maturity to hold their nerves and win the game, match, and title.

Also Read

Football game called off, after an air raid warning
Football game called off, after an air raid warning

An air raid warning forced the suspension of yesterday's match between Shakhtar...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
La Liga: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid continue their battle
La Liga: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid continue their battle
ACC to make final decision on venue of Asia Cup 2023 next month
ACC to make final decision on venue of Asia Cup 2023 next month
Umar Akmal says “Kamran has always been very kind to not only me but all the cricketers
Umar Akmal says “Kamran has always been very kind to not only me but all the cricketers"
Brooklyn coach Vaughn says
Brooklyn coach Vaughn says "I take the blame for all of it, I've gotta do my part"
Big Bash League: Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Heat to win fifth title
Big Bash League: Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Heat to win fifth title
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Captains participated in trophy unveiling ceremony
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Captains participated in trophy unveiling ceremony
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story