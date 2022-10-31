Satwik and Chirag win French Open Men’s Doubles (Ld)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 2022 men’s doubles title

On Sunday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 2022 men’s doubles title by defeating Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-19.

Satwik and Chirag won their first super 750 and second BWF World Tour title this year.

Their previous three BWF World Tour titles were lower-tier tournaments. The Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022 were Super 500 tournaments, whereas the Hyderabad Open 2018 was Super 100.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj become the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo defeated the duo in the 2019 French Open final.

Since 1983, no Indian men’s doubles pair have won the French Open.

The World No. 8 India pair, who had defeated South Korea’s Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals, started the final well by winning the opening five points.

The aggressive Indian duo easily won the first game.

Shetty and Rankireddy, who were playing Chinese Taipei for the first time, sustained the momentum in the second game and went into the half with a six-point lead.

Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han showed character and fought back to tie the score at 14-all. Chinese Taipei fought hard to grab a 19-17 lead after the comeback.

However, the in-form Indian couple, who won the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year, showed maturity to hold their nerves and win the game, match, and title.

