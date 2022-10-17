Scotland take a leap in T20 World Cup qualifiers by defeating the West Indies

Scotland take a leap in T20 World Cup qualifiers by defeating the West Indies.

West Indies were unable to get up again due to the openers’ below prior performance.

With three for 12 runs, Mark Watt continued to be Scotland’s preferred bowler.

HOBART: Scotland’s bowlers gave their team a fantastic start as they defeated the West Indies by 42 runs in their opening match of the qualifying round on Monday.

West Indies’ poor batting performance placed them in difficulty because they needed to score 161 runs in 20 overs but only managed to score 118. In a power play, Josh Davey and Brad Wheal worked together to get rid of the West Indies’ starting pitchers Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis.

West Indies were unable to get up again and resist in the run-chase due to the openers’ below prior performance. After Mayers’ 20 and Lewis’ 14 placed West Indies under strain, there were just a few scoring.

Scotland have rocked West Indies with a flurry of wickets in Hobart ☝️#T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | 📝 https://t.co/zYWEnEHtif pic.twitter.com/imqldrgCqi — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2022

Jason Holder put up a valiant fight on his own, but pressure from wickets dropping at the other end continued mounting. He managed to score 38 runs off 33 balls, including four boundaries and a six, but his team was unable to win.

With three for 12 runs, Mark Watt continued to be Scotland’s preferred bowler. Davey and Safyaan Sharif split a wicket each, while Wheal and Michael Leask both grabbed two wickets.

West Indies have lost two wickets but are in control of the chase at the end of the Powerplay! #T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | 📝 https://t.co/TLOj3XuWn4 pic.twitter.com/3jCnUlUdXD — ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2022

George Munsey, the opening batsman for Scotland, guided his team to 160-5 in 20 overs when batting first. Munsey hit 66 runs off 53 balls, including nine boundaries, to remain unbeaten.

A brilliant 66* off 53 👏 For his knock, George Munsey is the @aramco Player of the Match 🎉#T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO pic.twitter.com/wFteWuUtJA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2022

Calum MacLeod led Scotland to a respectable score with 23 runs, including four boundaries.

Odean Smith only claimed one wicket, while Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder each claimed two.

