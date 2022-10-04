Shadab Khan asks fan ordering him to focus on World Cup

Shadab Khan was responding to birthday tweets from his followers on Twitter.

Fan named Rashid Awan attempted to correct fellow cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed.

Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s short-format deputy captain, made fun of a fan who tried to inform the player on Twitter.

Shadab was responding to birthday tweets from his followers, friends, and teammates on Twitter as he turned 24 today. A supporter by the name of Rashid Awan attempted to correct fellow cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed in one of his responses.

“Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup [Leave all these shaddy things … and focus on World Cup],” he wrote.

Pehle shaddy phir shaddy bhai phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye. Thank u ifti bhai https://t.co/gdefdKlXyE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup . — Rashid Awan (@Rashid_Awaan) October 4, 2022

In his response, Shadab said: “Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? [It’s midnight in New Zealand, physio told us to take a rest. If you say, should I hang upside down and start training]?” he wrote.

Advertisement Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? https://t.co/6rUxiHjUg6 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

It is important to note that the Pakistani side arrived in Christchurch on Tuesday to take part in the tri-nation series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. On October 7, in Christchurch, the Green Shirts will play Bangladesh to open their season. Advertisement Pakistan will next fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan will next fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16.