Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shadab Khan asks fan ordering him to focus on World Cup
Shadab Khan asks fan ordering him to focus on World Cup

Shadab Khan asks fan ordering him to focus on World Cup

Articles
Advertisement
Shadab Khan asks fan ordering him to focus on World Cup

Shadab Khan asks fan ordering him to focus on World Cup

Advertisement
  • Shadab Khan was responding to birthday tweets from his followers on Twitter.
  • Fan named Rashid Awan attempted to correct fellow cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed.

Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s short-format deputy captain, made fun of a fan who tried to inform the player on Twitter.

Advertisement

Shadab was responding to birthday tweets from his followers, friends, and teammates on Twitter as he turned 24 today. A supporter by the name of Rashid Awan attempted to correct fellow cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed in one of his responses.

Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup [Leave all these shaddy things … and focus on World Cup],” he wrote.

Advertisement

In his response, Shadab said: “Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? [It’s midnight in New Zealand, physio told us to take a rest. If you say, should I hang upside down and start training]?” he wrote.

It is important to note that the Pakistani side arrived in Christchurch on Tuesday to take part in the tri-nation series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

On October 7, in Christchurch, the Green Shirts will play Bangladesh to open their season.

Advertisement

Pakistan will next fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16.

Advertisement

Also Read

Bernie Ecclestone to face court trials over alleged fraud
Bernie Ecclestone to face court trials over alleged fraud

Bernie Ecclestone will stand trial in 2023, failing to report over £400...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Manchester City responded to Benjamin trial judgement with statement
Manchester City responded to Benjamin trial judgement with statement
SBP approves establishment of five digital banks
SBP approves establishment of five digital banks
Premier League: Newcastle FC might not keep Joelinton after drink-drive charge
Premier League: Newcastle FC might not keep Joelinton after drink-drive charge
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 281 runs in third ODI
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 281 runs in third ODI
Lionel Messi to join Al Hilal SFC in Saudi Arabia, reports
Lionel Messi to join Al Hilal SFC in Saudi Arabia, reports
Molly Barbour-Smith replaced by Kirsty McColl in Scotland Squad
Molly Barbour-Smith replaced by Kirsty McColl in Scotland Squad
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story