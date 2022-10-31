Shadab Khan, vice-captain of Pakistan’s cricket team

Expressed optimism for the tournament’s ICC T20 World Cup

After his team defeated the Netherlands on Sunday in Perth, Australia

After two straight losses to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets to claim their first victory in the massive event. Shadab, though, is optimistic that Pakistan’s victory today could shift the course of the competition.

“We were close in both the games we lost. We dominated a major part of the two games, but couldn’t finish well. Even though we were beaten in two games, we had the faith in being a better side than what the results suggested,” Shadab said when speaking during the post-match presser.

Shadab expressed optimism that the victory would result in a game-changing moment in response to a query regarding upcoming matches in the competition.

“We can’t control things which are not in our hands. However, our performance is in our hands and we will try to continue giving our best in the field while taking this momentum ahead when playing against South Africa and Bangladesh next,” the bowler said hoping to put good cricket on display.

The all-around player also stated during the news conference that the team was solid and aimed to perform at their highest level. Speaking about the team’s resolve for the game, Shadab said, “Today, we took the field with the same mindset.

The 24-year-old cricketer claimed that he is not considering any personal milestones and that he would be content if even one run he scored or a wicketless, efficient bowling stint could help Pakistan win games.

During the press conference, the team’s vice-captain also supported his captain Babar Azam, saying that he is a world-class batter who shouldn’t worry too much about his form because one good shot may restore it.

“Babar has helped us win a number of games. He is a top-tier athlete. When asked about Babar Azam’s form after his struggles in the competition, Shadab stated, “It is just a matter of one excellent shot and he’ll be back scoring runs.

