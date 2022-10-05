Shadab Khan shares weather updates with fans from New Zealand

Shadab Khan goes viral as Pakistan falters on the ground

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of Pakistan, provided an update on Christchurch’s frigid weather from New Zealand.

In winter clothing, Shadab posted a photo of himself with teammates Haris Rauf and Babar Azam.

He captioned, “Haye ami g sardi,”

Haye ami g sardi 🥶🥶🥶. pic.twitter.com/hoNp6fugdQ — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

After playing their final home T20I against England on Sunday, the Pakistani squad left the sweltering weather of Lahore and immediately flew to Christchurch, where the average temperature is currently minus 5 degrees.

Pakistan will practice on Thursday following today’s rest. The anticipated rain and snowfall may have an impact on the training session.

On Friday, the Green Shirts will compete in the first game of the tri-nation series (October 7).

