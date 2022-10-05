Shadab Khan shows full confidence in his skipper Babar Azam.

Shadab Khan, Babar Azam’s deputy, expressed complete faith in his captain before Pakistan’s final training assignment before the T20 World Cup 2022.

In a commentary posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website, Shadab discussed how players are eager to repay their captain in upcoming games.

“In my last article, I discussed Babar Azam’s leadership. This man is amazing; the more we play, the more I get to know him and the more I love him!

“It is absolutely amazing how this 27-year-old, who is relatively new to the leadership job, has handled constant pressure and occasionally unwarranted criticism while making sure his own performance doesn’t suffer. He has supported his players wholeheartedly and stood firm for them. This is the mark of an effective leader, and it is how you gain the respect of your team members.

“Babar has thrown his full support behind every member of his side, and it is now up to us all to perform. We must demonstrate why Babar should have confidence in our abilities, credentials, and capabilities. We must translate our potential into performances if we want to make our captain proud and able to stand tall. It’s that simple. The captain is providing us with everything we need to make our presence felt and establish our power on a global scale.

“I wholeheartedly support Babar and am confident that we have what it takes to compete well in New Zealand and Australia. All the elements will fall into place with just a few performances that improve our morale and confidence,” he stated.

The Pakistani team is now in New Zealand to compete in a tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the hosts.

On October 7, the Green Shirts will play Bangladesh in the opening game of the tri-nation series.

