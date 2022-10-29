Shadab Khan sobs as Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan

Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s all-rounder, shed tears

It all happened after the underdog Zimbabwe cruised to a one-run victory in their second T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth

Shadab Khan helped Pakistan gain momentum toward victory by containing three batting threats

In order to enter Thursday’s game at Optus Stadium with their chins up, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, desperately needed a confidence boost after being humiliated by India in their opening match at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on Sunday.

Pakistan was finally defeated since they were unable to match Zimbabwe’s 131-run mark owing to a batting collapse in which top-order batsman Shan Masood was stumped and two other batters were bowled in the final two deliveries.

Cricket can be so cruel sometimes.🫣😨 pic.twitter.com/dY5VXrlddM — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 28, 2022

On the surface, Shadab appeared to be emotionally rather than physically devastated by the terrible loss. A video of him wailing uncontrollably, hands clasping his face as he falls to his knees, bemoaning the humiliating loss, went viral on social media.

In order to advance to the semifinals, Pakistan must win the final three games of their Super 12. However, the outcomes of other games will also have an impact on their prospects of making it to the final four.

The third Super 12 match, Pakistan and the Netherlands will square off on Sunday, October 23 at the Optus Stadium.

