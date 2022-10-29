Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shadab Khan sobs as Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan

Shadab Khan sobs as Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Shadab Khan sobs as Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan

Shadab Khan sobs as Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s all-rounder, shed tears
  • It all happened after the underdog Zimbabwe cruised to a one-run victory in their second T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth
  • Shadab Khan helped Pakistan gain momentum toward victory by containing three batting threats
Advertisement

In order to enter Thursday’s game at Optus Stadium with their chins up, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, desperately needed a confidence boost after being humiliated by India in their opening match at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on Sunday.

Pakistan was finally defeated since they were unable to match Zimbabwe’s 131-run mark owing to a batting collapse in which top-order batsman Shan Masood was stumped and two other batters were bowled in the final two deliveries.

Advertisement

On the surface, Shadab appeared to be emotionally rather than physically devastated by the terrible loss. A video of him wailing uncontrollably, hands clasping his face as he falls to his knees, bemoaning the humiliating loss, went viral on social media.

In order to advance to the semifinals, Pakistan must win the final three games of their Super 12. However, the outcomes of other games will also have an impact on their prospects of making it to the final four.

The third Super 12 match, Pakistan and the Netherlands will square off on Sunday, October 23 at the Optus Stadium.

Also Read

Shadab Khan shows full confidence in his skipper Babar Azam
Shadab Khan shows full confidence in his skipper Babar Azam

Shadab Khan shows full confidence in his skipper Babar Azam. Shadab discussed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story