Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up, PCB confirms

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be available for the T20 World Cup warm-up match against England.

Shaheen, 22, has been out since injuring his right knee ligament during a test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and the home series against England.

But he will now play in the field, giving Pakistan a significant boost as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afridi, who has 47 wickets in 40 T20s, is crucial to Pakistan’s setup, with his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce likely to be useful on Australian pitches.

Pakistan is in World Cup Group 2 with India, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifier teams.

On October 23, they will play a sell-out game against India in Melbourne.

Group 1 includes defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifier teams.