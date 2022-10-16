Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up, PCB confirms
Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up, PCB confirms

Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up, PCB confirms

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up, PCB confirms

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi meets Shami before leading India to win

Advertisement
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi will be available for the T20 World Cup warm-up match against England.
  • Shaheen has been out since injuring his right knee ligaments in Sri Lanka in July.
  • The 22-year-old has 47 wickets in 40 T20s for Pakistan.
Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be available for the T20 World Cup warm-up match against England.

Shaheen, 22, has been out since injuring his right knee ligament during a test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and the home series against England.

But he will now play in the field, giving Pakistan a significant boost as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afridi, who has 47 wickets in 40 T20s, is crucial to Pakistan’s setup, with his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce likely to be useful on Australian pitches.

Pakistan is in World Cup Group 2 with India, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifier teams.

On October 23, they will play a sell-out game against India in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Group 1 includes defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifier teams.

Also Read

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gareth Bale to make his PGA Tour debut
Gareth Bale to make his PGA Tour debut
IND vs NZ: India bowled out Kiwis and seal 3-0 series whitewash
IND vs NZ: India bowled out Kiwis and seal 3-0 series whitewash
Brook, Rashid will not be available in PSL 2023
Brook, Rashid will not be available in PSL 2023
Marco Asensio demands more money after being offered new deal
Marco Asensio demands more money after being offered new deal
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 25, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 25, 2023- Details
Wordle today January 25, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today January 25, 2023: Here’s answer
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story