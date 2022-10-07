Shaheen Shah Afridi has something to tell his fans.

He is a sensational pace bowler for Pakistan who is now receiving treatment for a knee injury.

He seemed optimistic about being included in the team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

He captioned, “Calm before the storm.”

Calm before the storm 🏏 pic.twitter.com/pLtd85tOyR Advertisement — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 6, 2022

The child appeared healthy and robust as he stood in a beautiful location. He wore a black pair of pants and a white T-shirt, with a hoodie knotted around his waist. He added a pair of aviator sunglasses to finish off his appearance.

Shaheen’s recuperation is well underway, and while fans won’t be able to witness him play in the tri-nation series that begins tomorrow in New Zealand, he will most likely play in the T20 World Cup once he is fully recovered.

Following the most recent scans and reports, the bowler was given the recommendation to take four to six weeks off after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

Injuries to the nerves and blood vessels, as well as PCL injuries, frequently accompany knee damage. These are frequently the result of severe knee damage, so quick medical attention is advised.

The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is set for October–November, and the young cricket sensation is anticipated to play in both events.

