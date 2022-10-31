Shahid Afridi makes fun of Mishra’s tweet against Babar

Shahid Afridi responded with sarcasm.

To an attempt by Amit Mishra to taunt Babar Azam.

Mishra was taunting the Pakistan batsman.

During the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022, the former captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, Shahid Afridi, responded with sarcasm to an attempt by a rejected Indian cricketer, Amit Mishra, to taunt Babar Azam.

Mishra posted the following message on Twitter after Babar was run out for just four runs during the match against the Netherlands: “This too shall pass.”

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. 🙏🏽 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

The tweet generated a lot of discussion on social media because it appeared to be a replica of Babar’s advice to Virat Kohli during a stretch in which Kohli was struggling with his form for a significant amount of time.

After the uproar caused by Mishra’s tweet, Afridi stated that it was best to move on on a show that was airing on a local television channel.

“This person, Amit Mishra, has he also played for India? Was he a spinner or a batsman? Do not worry. Let’s move on,” Afridi said.

In terms of Twenty20 International cricket, Babar is now struggling to find his spectacular form. Babar has only scored a total of eight runs through the first three games of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan prevailed over the Netherlands by a margin of four wickets on Sunday. The fact that the Men in Green need to win their remaining two matches in the Super 12s (against South Africa and Bangladesh) in order to have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals should be mentioned here as it is relevant to the discussion. In the meantime, their qualification is also contingent on the outcomes of the other matches in the group.

It’s not an upset.. It was always Zimbabwe’s match. Bad day for neighbours. 😅 #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/inXGErwqpl — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 27, 2022

