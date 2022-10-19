Shahid Afridi takes jab at BCCI after Asia Cup 2023 scandal

Shahid Afridi takes a jab at BCCI after Asia Cup 2023 scandal.

He said that BCCI’s decision showcased lack of cricket administration experience in India.

The two nations have only competed against one another at ICC and ACC events during the past few years.

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi took a shot at the organization after the BCCI declined to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year.

Afridi said in a tweet on his official Twitter account “BCCI’s decision showcased lack of cricket administration experience in India.”

In light of the positive relationship between the two teams throughout the previous year, he also questioned Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, regarding his comments.

According to Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary and ACC president, “neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan,” on Tuesday. “I’ve decided we’ll play at a neutral location.”

When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India Advertisement — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 18, 2022

It should be mentioned that BCCI will want a neutral site for the tournament in addition to refusing to tour Pakistan.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be a 50-over competition because it will serve as a warm-up for the ODI World Cup in India the following year.

In light of the tense situation between the two nations, India has not visited Pakistan since 2008. When Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs tour in 2012, the two countries’ last bilateral series took place.

