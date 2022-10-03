Shahid Khan Afridi feels that Shahnawaz Dahani deserves more chances.

Afridi urged team management to support Dahani.

Dahani gained notoriety in 2021 thanks to his outstanding tournament-winning performance.

Advertisement

Shahid Khan Afridi, a former flashy all-rounder, believes Shahnawaz Dahani merits more opportunities.

Afridi recently urged team management to support Dahani because he has the potential to excel on the world level in an interview that aired on a local television station.

“Dahani is an extremely promising player who needs regular opportunities. Players have bad days throughout their careers, but benching him won’t help “said he.

“Dahani energises the crowd and draws them in. He needs the management of the team to support him. Dahani will become more powerful if they give him more chances. ”

The right-arm pacer’s home T20I series versus England wasn’t very successful. In four games, he gave up 170 runs at an average of 56.66 while only capturing three wickets.

After giving up 62 runs in the third T20I of a seven-match series in Karachi, he also rose to the position of second-most expensive Pakistani bowler.

Advertisement

Dahani gained notoriety in 2021 thanks to his outstanding tournament-winning performance for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Also Read Harbhajan Singh: “Afridi used to bring gifts for me” In a unique series of meetings on Tv channel. In front of...