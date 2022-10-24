Shahnawaz Dahani is currently with Pakistan team in T20 World Cup 2022

Dahani wrote a special message for his followers celebrating the festivities.

Dahani lives close to Larkana where a larger part number of the Hindu people

KARACHI: Hindu people group’s strict celebration Diwali being checked today, Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani composed an extraordinary directive for his supporters praising the merriments.

Dahani, taking to his Twitter, composed an exceptional message in his local language of Sindhi alongside a picture of little diyas representing the celebration of lights.

“Juug juug joat jaley. Alam-e-insaniyat kay Diwali jee shubkaamnaoon (May there be light everywhere. Wishes for humankind [on the occassion of] Diwali),” Dahani wrote in Sindhi.

Hindus across the world are commending their celebration of light Diwali today, which likewise denotes the start of the New Year for the local area.

Shahnawaz, as his typical self, made sure to wish his devotees on the promising occassion, while at present going with the Green Shirts as a held player in the continuous T20 World Cup in Australia.

The bowler has a place with the Dahani town close to Larkana where a larger part number of the Hindu people group’s individuals live.

