The BCCI has not yet decided who will replace Jasprit Bumrah, who is injured.

Shami, Siraj and Thakur will join India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar, the other reserve players, are not travelling right now.

Advertisement

The BCCI hasn’t decided who will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah yet, but Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur are leaving on Thursday to join the rest of the Indian team at the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. It isn’t clear which of them will join the main group.

Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar, the other reserve players, are not travelling right now.

Chahar was not able to play in the just-finished ODI series against South Africa because he hurt his back.

The main team left for Australia on October 6 and has been staying in Perth, where they have had a week-long training camp and one practice game against a Western Australia XI. The next game they will play in practice will be on October 13.

Bumrah’s stress reaction hampered India’s T20I series against South Africa. Shami and Chahar were in contention to replace Bumrah, but Chahar injured her hip, making Shami the leader. Probably after gauging Shami’s fitness.

Shami hasn’t played a T20I since November’s 2021 T20 World Cup. After a bout with Covid-19, he’s been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Last month, he played for India in England.

Advertisement

India will play a practice game in Perth on Thursday. Then, on October 17 and 19, they will play two official World Cup warm-up games in Brisbane, against Australia and New Zealand.

The team will then go to Melbourne to get ready for their first game, which is on October 23 against Pakistan.

Group 2 of the Super 12 is made up of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two teams that made it out of the first round.

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read The England captain stays out of chaos, after Wade’s obstruction Jos Buttler says he might not be as forgiving at the World...