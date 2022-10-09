Shamyl Hussain shines as Gawadar beat Hyderabad

Gawadar Sharks beat Hyderabad Hunters in Pakistan Junior League.

Shamyl Hussain starred with bat and ball for the Sharks.

Hyderabad Hunters managed to register a solid 182 runs.

Shamyl Hussain put up a remarkable display as Gawadar Sharks beat Hyderabad Hunters in the sixth match of Pakistan Junior League on Sunday.

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (PJL).

Sharks chose to field first after winning the toss. Hunters scored a respectable 182 runs, which the Sharks successfully chased down in 19.5 overs, courtesy to an outstanding batting display by the captain.

In 57 balls, Shamyl scored 87 runs, including nine fours and three sixes, to assist his team achieve the large total.

Ali Naseer, however, came through for the Hunters by taking out Luc Benkeinstein and Danial Ibrahim, who both scored 12 and 9 runs.

After Saad Masood left, Shamyl and Arafat Minhas pulled up a crucial 110-run partnership, scoring 20 runs in only 14 balls.

Naseer, Muhammad Zubair Jr., and Muneeb Wasif each took two wickets for the Hunters, while Muneeb also got a scalp.

This team takes their ‘Shark’ title very seriously. Wonderful job by the lot today, especially by Saad and Shamyl. #Next11 l #PJL I #GSvHH pic.twitter.com/ugwLg4QJU5 — Pakistan Junior League (@ThePJLofficial) October 9, 2022

Saad Baig and Arbaz Khan’s half-centuries earlier on in the innings helped Hunters score 182 runs in 20 overs.

The first two hitters were excellent as they combined for 132 runs. Arbaz managed to score 61 runs in 41 balls, while Saad scored 64 runs off 45 balls.

After the opening pair left the field, Afaq Khan, who had amassed four runs, was run out by Shamyl, and Naseer was sent back to the pavilion without scoring a run.

Hassan Iqbal scored 18 runs, compared to Moiz Rana’s 12 runs.

Saad Masood and Arafat each secured three wickets for the Sharks.

