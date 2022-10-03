Advertisement
  Shaun Tait: Twitter filled with memes after Pakistan's defeat
Shaun Tait: Twitter filled with memes after Pakistan's defeat

  • The microblogging site Twitter was inundated with memes about Shaun Tait.
  • Tait’s joke after one of Pakistan’s losses in the home series.
  • Top trending topic on the micro-blogger site following his poor performance.
Following the Men in Green’s collapse in the home series against England due to a lacklustre performance in the decider on Sunday.

The microblogging site Twitter was inundated with memes about Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait as he once again became one of the top trends.

Tait’s joke during a news conference after one of Pakistan’s losses in the home series is what caused him to become a Twitter trending topic.

“They send me [to speak] when we lose badly,” said the speaker.

After Sunday’s game, the fans created amusing memes with the bowling coach to help lighten the atmosphere and disappointment.

Have a look at some of the memes:

An incredible fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets from Chris Woakes helped England defeat Pakistan by 67 runs in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore, clinching the series 4-3 and giving them a huge lift before the World Cup.

