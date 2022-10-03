Shaun Tait: Twitter filled with memes after Pakistan’s defeat

PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes excited for today’s final match
Pakistan & England level series 3-3. Bens Stokes excited for today's match....
Following the Men in Green’s collapse in the home series against England due to a lacklustre performance in the decider on Sunday.
The microblogging site Twitter was inundated with memes about Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait as he once again became one of the top trends.
Tait’s joke during a news conference after one of Pakistan’s losses in the home series is what caused him to become a Twitter trending topic.
“They send me [to speak] when we lose badly,” said the speaker.
After Sunday’s game, the fans created amusing memes with the bowling coach to help lighten the atmosphere and disappointment.
Have a look at some of the memes:
Shaun tait on his way to press conference after the match pic.twitter.com/ehmVSRjGpc
— Shanzay🇵🇰 (@dekheeenjiii) October 2, 2022
Advertisement
Shaun tait waiting For Wasim Jnr in Dressing Room #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/SvjtuYU9is
— Lionel Pepsi (@jiime42) October 2, 2022
Pakistan preparing to send Shaun Tait for the PC pic.twitter.com/3Wp1j9Y59A
— Manya (@CSKian716) October 2, 2022
Shaun tait: pic.twitter.com/YKZgaDcOGM
— Ammara | NASEEM SHAH STAN ACC (@W6Ammara) October 2, 2022
Advertisement
Shaun Tait thinking that he is going to be sent for press conference today also#PAKvENG #PakvsEng2022 #PakvsEngland pic.twitter.com/zsSybvo2ln
— Pehn Di Siri (@PehnDiSiri) October 2, 2022
Shaun Tait getting ready for the Post match conference#pakvseng2022 #shauntait pic.twitter.com/92F4pUwYa4
— Alishbah Bint E Usman (@gharpayraho) October 2, 2022
An incredible fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets from Chris Woakes helped England defeat Pakistan by 67 runs in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore, clinching the series 4-3 and giving them a huge lift before the World Cup.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.