Shimron Hetmyer out of ICC T20 World Cup after missing rescheduled flight.

Shamarh Brooks replaces Shimron in the squad Cricket West Indies.

Shimron Hetmyer from the West Indies Cricket team was ruled out of International Cricket Council ICC TTwenty20 World Cup after missing rescheduled flight

As per details, Shamarh Brooks replaces Shimron in the squad Cricket West Indies. Whereas, the International Cricket Council has been informed of the decision by Cricket West Indies

According to the reports, Shimron missed the rescheduled flight to Australia. Earlier Shimron Hetmyer’s flight was rescheduled at his request due to family reasons.

However, getting a flight has been a challenge, with a New York seat booked for the West Indies player on October 3 and unfortunately, Shimron had to miss the October 5 match against Australia.

As per details, Shimron informed the Director of Cricket that he could not reach the airport in time for the flight and Hetmyer was told that there would be no option but to replace him if there was any further delay.

As the board is not ready to make any compromise for the preparation of the mega event.

