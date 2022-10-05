Shoaib Akhtar claims, Waqar Younis was his greatest inspiration

Shoaib Akhtar claims that Waqar Younis was his greatest inspiration.

Veteran Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed that his former teammate Waqar Younis was his biggest inspiration.

عمران خان کو دیکھ کر کرکٹ کھیلنے کا شوق ہوا، وقار یونس میرے آئیڈیل تھے: شعیب اختر @waqyounis99 @shoaib100mph @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/eWoGBzb9NE — Zahid Noor (@ZahidNoorARY) October 4, 2022

“Waqar Younis was undoubtedly the source of my greatest inspiration. He used to teach me a lot, “said he. During a local event in the UK, Akhtar answered to a question by saying, “I started playing cricket while watching Imran Khan.”

From 1997 to 2011, Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is. He is known as the fastest bowler in cricket.

In cricket history, Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery ever (100.23m).

