Shoaib Malik asserts in tweet after Pakistan's defeat in Asia Cup final

  • Shoaib Malik asserts in tweet after Pakistan’s defeat in Asia Cup final.
  • Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by a score of 23 runs.
  • The middle order of Pakistan received harsh criticism for their lacklustre performance.
Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik of Pakistan finally shared some personal details in a tweet after the national team’s September 11 loss to Sri Lanka in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 championship match at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the Asian tournament’s championship match, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by a score of 23 runs. The middle order of Pakistan received harsh criticism for their lacklustre performance throughout the competition.

Speaking on a local channel’s programme, Malik remarked: “It wasn’t out of annoyance that I wasn’t on the team. Never do I speak for myself. There are many folks that are in my corner. I became irritated while watching, but it wasn’t just during the Asia Cup final. I play domestic cricket, so I am accustomed to our system and culture. I’ve seen that players are frequently liked and favoured in domestic cricket as well. It was connected to that and served as a wake-up call for the worried citizens.

The 40-year-old went on to say that multiple people had informed him that his tweet had prevented him from being chosen.

“I am glad I wasn’t selected,” he continued, “if I wasn’t selected because of this and our system gets better.”

He wrote, “When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest.”

