Shoaib Malik asserts in tweet after Pakistan’s defeat in Asia Cup final.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by a score of 23 runs.

The middle order of Pakistan received harsh criticism for their lacklustre performance.

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik of Pakistan finally shared some personal details in a tweet after the national team’s September 11 loss to Sri Lanka in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 championship match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking on a local channel’s programme, Malik remarked: “It wasn’t out of annoyance that I wasn’t on the team. Never do I speak for myself. There are many folks that are in my corner. I became irritated while watching, but it wasn’t just during the Asia Cup final. I play domestic cricket, so I am accustomed to our system and culture. I’ve seen that players are frequently liked and favoured in domestic cricket as well. It was connected to that and served as a wake-up call for the worried citizens.

The 40-year-old went on to say that multiple people had informed him that his tweet had prevented him from being chosen.

“I am glad I wasn’t selected,” he continued, “if I wasn’t selected because of this and our system gets better.”

He wrote, “When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest.”

– When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2022

