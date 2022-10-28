Advertisement
Sikander Bakht: "What should we do with the number one batter?

  • Sikander Bakht was dissatisfied with the management of the Pakistan team
  • He was disappointed from the performance of Babar Azam and Rizwan
  • He also criticized the fielding of Pakistan
KARACHI: Cricketer-turned-analyst Sikander Bakht was disappointed with the Pakistan team management and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja following the Men in Green’s loss to the underdog Zimbabweans in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022. The match took place in Karachi.

On Thursday, Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by winning the huge event by one run in a nail-biting final over. This victory will live long in the memory of those who witnessed it.

During his post-match commentary, the former Pakistani Test cricketer called on Raja to step down and expressed his dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s performance.

“PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should resign immediately,” said Bakht who sees no chance of Pakistan qualifying for final four in the marquee event.

“Not only chairman, but head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousaf should also resign,” maintained Bakht.

The expert also cast doubt on the standings of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in Twenty20 Internationals.

“What should we do with the number one batter? I know Babar is a top batter but what’s his contribution? Pakistan has nothing to do with your ranking until you win matches,” the former cricketer said

Bakht also placed responsibility for Pakistan’s failure in the Asia Cup Final on wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan.

“We kept on saying that their approach is not up to the mark. They are playing for themselves, your middle-order is failing again and again but no one heard,” said the cricket expert.

“Rizwan was to be blamed for our Asia Cup Final loss. They should have given chances to our middle-order batting,”

