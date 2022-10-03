Advertisement
  • Soccer Australia condemns the “Hitler salute display”
  • Football Australia has vowed to take immediate action against supporters.
  • They are accused of welcoming the indigenous ritual.
  • And giving the Nazi salute at the Australia Cup final.
Following significant indignation, Football Australia has vowed to take immediate action against supporters accused of jeering over an Indigenous welcoming ritual and giving the Nazi salute at the Australia Cup final.

Macarthur FC defeated Sydney United 58 by a score of 2-0 on Saturday in the football championship in front of more than 16,000 spectators at Western Sydney Stadium.

In addition to stating that it “strongly condemns” the event, Football Australia revealed on Sunday that eight people had to leave the CommBank Stadium in western Sydney.

According to the governing body, Football Australia, “Football Australia is currently evaluating all footage and photographs available of specific individuals which are of concern to our organization and the greater Australian football community, including the presentation of the “Hitler salute.”

“Football Australia is closely coordinating with the CommBank Stadium management and New South Wales Police to determine strong and prompt action on any identified anti-social behavior, which may also be regarded to be criminal in the state of NSW,” according to a statement from the organization

It also acknowledged “inappropriate” crowd noise that occurred during a ceremony to welcome newcomers to the country and recognize their connection to the land.

The statement read, “Although we have made progress in this area, the events of yesterday night underline the need for additional education to be carried out throughout the larger football community.

The event occurs after the Australia Football League, a league of Australian Rules football clubs, announced last month that it was looking into “extremely serious claims” made by Indigenous players that a head coach at Melbourne’s Hawthorn Football Club had treated them ethnically.

Indigenous athletes on Australian Rules football teams, including a number of stars, have frequently complained about stadium crowd behavior.

