South Africa beats India to win 1st ODI

South Africa, their spinners took advantage of India’s inexperienced batting lineup as the Proteas defeated India by 9 runs in opening ODI.

To grab a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors were successful in winning the match and earning crucial ODI World Super League points in the last over.

India lost their in-form opener Shubman Gill (1) in the third over of their 40-over chase for 250 runs. Additionally, Ruturaj Gaikwad had a disastrous debut when batting at number three as he only scored 19 runs off 42 balls. Shikhar Dhawan (4) was also removed early (6th over).

Ishan Kishan displayed outstanding play throughout his 37-ball stint, scoring 20 runs with three fours. However, Keshav Maharaj removed the young batsman in the 18th over before he could make a significant score. Batting at position five, Shreyas Iyer executed a strong counterattack, scoring 50 runs off just 37 balls (4×8).

Iyer and Sanju Samson had a fifth-wicket stand of 67 runs until Iyer was bowled by Lungi Ngidi in the 27th over. Sanju and Shardul Thakur went on to add 93 runs in 66 balls for the sixth wicket. Sanju was still alive and well as India needed 30 runs to win off the last over.

Sanju scored 20 runs in one over, but India ultimately lost the match and fell down 0-1 in the three-match series. The keeper-batter scored 86 runs in 63 balls and was still in the game (4×9, 6×3) Lungi Ngidi took three wickets for South Africa, and Kagiso Rabada took two. Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Wayne Parnell each took one wicket.

The first innings South Africa defeated India in the first ODI by scoring 249/4 in 40 overs because to undefeated fifty-pluses from Heinrich Klaasen & David Miller, who were both in good form. Due to a weather delay, the game was reduced to 40 overs each side.

Before being dismissed for 22 runs by Shardul Thakur, Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock, the match’s in-form opener, had a partnership for the first wicket of 49 runs. 48 runs were eventually scored by Quinton de Kock.

Following the cheap dismissals of Temba Bavuma (8) and Aiden Markram (0), Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller joined forces in the 23rd over and lasted till the end to help South Africa go from 110/4 to 249/4.

For the fifth wicket, Klaasen and Miller scored 139 runs in total. Klaasen scored 74* runs off 65 balls, while Miller scored 75* runs off 63 balls (4×5, 6×3) (4×6, 6×2). For India, Shardul Thakur picked up 2 wickets while Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav managed 1 wicket each.

Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of India, earlier decided to field first against South Africa in the opening ODI after winning the toss. The location of this game is Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

