From the start, the match was decreased to nine overs

South Africa pacers annihilate Zimbabwe top-batting order

NO RESULT as Match Called-Off Due to Rain, scores divided

NO RESULT as Match Called-Off Due to Rain. South Africa takes on Zimbabwe on Monday in the second game of the day at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called off after multiple rain interruptions, here on Monday. Electing to bat, Zimbabwe posted 79 for five after the match was reduced to nine-over-a-side. Zimbabwe lost early wickets before Wessly Madhevere (35 not out) and Milton Shumba (18) gave them a respectable total. Lungi Ngidi (2/20) picked up two wickets for South Africa.

Quinton de Kock led South Africa’s chase superbly, smashing 47 off 18 balls. The Proteas were 51 for no loss in 3 overs before rain spoiled their party.

Rain halted play as the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between South Africa vs Zimbabwe got called off at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, on Monday. After rain delayed the start of the match, the overs were reduced to nine each.

Chasing a target of 80 runs, South Africa reached 51/0 in three overs and looked closer to victory but rain had other plans and halted play.

Initially, Zimbabwe posted 79/5 in nine overs, with Wesley Madhevere slammed an unbeaten knock of 35 runs off 18 balls. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi took two wickets for South Africa.

Zimbabwe: 79 for 5 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 35 not out, Milton Shumba 18; Lungi Ngidi 2/20).

South Africa: 51 for no loss in 3 overs (Quinton de Kock 47 not out).

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

