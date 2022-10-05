Spurs vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: How to Watch, Team News, Kit Colors, and Updates

Spurs vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: How to Watch, Team News, Kit Colors, and Updates.

Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on the third day of the UEFA Champions League.

The game this evening will be live-streamed on BT Sport 3 in the UK, beginning at 8pm.

Advertisement

Spurs vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: As we play Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on the third day of the UEFA Champions League, we are back in Europe once more (kick-off 8pm UK).

Here is all you should know before the game…

How do I view the game?

The game this evening will be live-streamed on BT Sport 3 in the UK, beginning at 8pm.

Advertisement

TalkSPORT will broadcast live radio commentary, and you can follow all the action on Tottenhamhotspur.com, the Spurs Official app, and our Match Centre here.

What’s new with the team?

Dejan Kulusevski is still sidelined after suffering an injury during the international period and missing the north London derby at the weekend.

Additionally still missing is Lucas Moura.

Advertisement

Ben Davies, however, has excellent news: he is once again eligible for selection after missing our last two Premier League games and the international break due to an injury he sustained in our most recent Champions League match against Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Kristijan Jakic, a midfielder for Frankfurt, is questionable after suffering an injury while representing Croatia at a foreign tournament.

The hosts’ Champions League roster omits Aurelio Buta and Almamy Toure due to their injuries, and Jerome Onguene (hip) is also out.

Which colors will the teams wear throughout the game?

Advertisement

The goalkeeper for Eintracht Frankfurt will be dressed in green, while the team will be all-black.

This allows us to play in our customary all-Lilywhite European uniform, with our goalie set to wear yellow.

The referee is who?

The officials for this evening’s game are all Italian.

Advertisement

The referee is Daniele Orsato, while his assistants are Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini.

With assistant Marco Di Bello and referee Massimiliano Irrati handling VAR duties, Rosario Abisso will serve as the fourth official.

What kind of weather might we expect?

This evening, temperatures in Frankfurt are expected to be around 12 degrees with clear skies and low winds.

Advertisement

Also Read