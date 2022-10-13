Sri Lanka defends 123 runs against Pakistan to qualify for final

Sri Lanka will now face India in the final of the tournament, which takes place on October 15.

Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 35 off 41 balls for Sri Lanka.

Achini Kulasuriya protected nine runs in the final over to help Sri Lanka win Pakistan by a run in the Women’s Asia Cup final.

With in-form Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz at the crease, Kulasuriya was given the ball in the last over when Pakistan required nine runs. Sri Lanka won thanks to Kulasuriya’s seven-run innings.

Pakistan’s openers got off to a fast start, scoring 31 runs in three overs while chasing 123 runs. Muneeba scored 18 runs off 10 balls in the opener’s 31-run partnership.

Bismah Maroof came to Pakistan’s rescue after a couple of wickets fell swiftly. She got 42 points on 41 balls with four boundaries.

Nida Dar lasted until the end, but her run-a-ball 26 couldn’t help Pakistan finish the run chase.

Inoka Ranaweera took two wickets, while Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari each took one.

Earlier, Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 35 off 41 balls to enable Sri Lanka finish with a score of 122-6 in 20 overs. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated, led by Nashra Sandhu, who took three wickets.

Aiman Anwer, Nida, and Sadia Iqbal each had one wicket.

Sri Lanka will now face India in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup on October 15.

