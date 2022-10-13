Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Sri Lanka defends 123 runs against Pakistan in last over to qualify Women’s Asia Cup final
Sri Lanka defends 123 runs against Pakistan in last over to qualify Women’s Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka defends 123 runs against Pakistan in last over to qualify Women’s Asia Cup final

Articles
Advertisement
Sri Lanka defends 123 runs against Pakistan in last over to qualify Women’s Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka defends 123 runs against Pakistan to qualify for final

Advertisement
  • Achini Kulasuriya’s seven-run innings help Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by a run in the Women’s Asia Cup final.
  • Sri Lanka will now face India in the final of the tournament, which takes place on October 15.
  • Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 35 off 41 balls for Sri Lanka.
Advertisement

Achini Kulasuriya protected nine runs in the final over to help Sri Lanka win Pakistan by a run in the Women’s Asia Cup final.

With in-form Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz at the crease, Kulasuriya was given the ball in the last over when Pakistan required nine runs. Sri Lanka won thanks to Kulasuriya’s seven-run innings.

Pakistan’s openers got off to a fast start, scoring 31 runs in three overs while chasing 123 runs. Muneeba scored 18 runs off 10 balls in the opener’s 31-run partnership.

Bismah Maroof came to Pakistan’s rescue after a couple of wickets fell swiftly. She got 42 points on 41 balls with four boundaries.

Nida Dar lasted until the end, but her run-a-ball 26 couldn’t help Pakistan finish the run chase.

Inoka Ranaweera took two wickets, while Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari each took one.

Advertisement

Earlier, Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 35 off 41 balls to enable Sri Lanka finish with a score of 122-6 in 20 overs. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated, led by Nashra Sandhu, who took three wickets.

Aiman Anwer, Nida, and Sadia Iqbal each had one wicket.

Sri Lanka will now face India in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup on October 15.

Also Read

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan’s dominant bowling helps them achieve back-to-back victories
Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan’s dominant bowling helps them achieve back-to-back victories

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan's dominant bowling helps them achieve back-to-back victories. Bowlers...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lionel Messi's PSG defeated Riyadh All-Stars in amazing clash
Lionel Messi's PSG defeated Riyadh All-Stars in amazing clash
Hockey World Cup: England overcame Spain, giving India difficult job to win group
Hockey World Cup: England overcame Spain, giving India difficult job to win group
Hashim Amla says 'I can only thank the Almighty'
Hashim Amla says 'I can only thank the Almighty'
BPL 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed with skipper Shakib made 192-run partnership
BPL 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed with skipper Shakib made 192-run partnership
Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe, qualified for Super Six of U19 T20 World Cup
Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe, qualified for Super Six of U19 T20 World Cup
Ten Hag says
Ten Hag says "We beat them without Casemiro, Now we have to do the same"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story